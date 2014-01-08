2 vehicle crash involving wrecker, man seriously injured - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 vehicle crash involving wrecker, man seriously injured

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police say a Paducah man was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday afternoon on Joe Clifton Drive near Carson Park.

Travis W. Nugent, 35, of Paducah told officers Justin Canup that he was driving a wrecker from a Metropolis business, when a Honda Accord failed to stop at a stop sign on Clay Street.

Police say the Honda pulled in front of the wrecker and was hit broadside in the passenger side. The car then spun around and hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole. The driver of the car, Najim K. Abushawish, 45, of Paducah, was injured and unable to talk to officers. Police say a witness confirmed Nugent's account of the collision.

Abushawish was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Paducah, then was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
Nugent did not seek medical attention.

The police department's Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

