Space heater causes Royalton house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Space heater causes Royalton house fire

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
Space heater starts fire at Royalton home. (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) Space heater starts fire at Royalton home. (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
ROYALTON, IL (KFVS) -

Royalton fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday, January 8.

According to Royalton Fire Chief Mike Hooker, they responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Dean Street for a house fire. He said there were two people that lived there, but they were not home at the time.

The fire chief said the fire started in the kitchen and was mostly contained to that room. It had significant fire damage, and there was smoke damage throughout the house. He said about 50 percent of the home was damaged.

He said the family had left a space heater on in the kitchen to keep the pipes warm. The space heater is believed to have started the fire.

The family was able to salvage some items in the home.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly