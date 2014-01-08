Space heater causes Royalton house fire

Royalton fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday, January 8.

According to Royalton Fire Chief Mike Hooker, they responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Dean Street for a house fire. He said there were two people that lived there, but they were not home at the time.

The fire chief said the fire started in the kitchen and was mostly contained to that room. It had significant fire damage, and there was smoke damage throughout the house. He said about 50 percent of the home was damaged.



He said the family had left a space heater on in the kitchen to keep the pipes warm. The space heater is believed to have started the fire.

The family was able to salvage some items in the home.



