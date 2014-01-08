Zeigler police looking for suspects in armed robbery

Zeigler police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery Monday evening.

According to Lt. Richard Dale, the armed robbery was at Casey's Store at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. He said one of the suspects did have a handgun.

Both suspects are described as between the ages of 13 and 18. One is a white male and the other an African American male.

Dale said they ran away with several hundred dollars.

