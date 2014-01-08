Franklin Co. man arrested for alleged grooming, solicitation of minor

A Franklin County man was arrested for allegedly grooming and indecent solicitation of a minor.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Lucas D. Jones, 22, was using the internet to talk with a minor for the purposes of engaging in sexual relations.

Grooming is a class 4 felony and unlawful solicitation of a minor is a class 3 felony.

Jones is being held in the Franklin County Jail pending review by the State Attorney's Office and the setting of bond by the Circuit Court.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.