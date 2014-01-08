Franklin Co. man arrested for alleged grooming, solicitation of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Franklin Co. man arrested for alleged grooming, solicitation of minor

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lucas Jones (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) Lucas Jones (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Franklin County man was arrested for allegedly grooming and indecent solicitation of a minor.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Lucas D. Jones, 22, was using the internet to talk with a minor for the purposes of engaging in sexual relations.

Grooming is a class 4 felony and unlawful solicitation of a minor is a class 3 felony.

Jones is being held in the Franklin County Jail pending review by the State Attorney's Office and the setting of bond by the Circuit Court.

