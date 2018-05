Amtrak cancels several trips due to winter weather

Several Amtrak round trips from Chicago to Carbondale have been canceled due to winter weather.Marc Magliari with Amtrak Media Relations says there will be a meeting Wednesday night to discuss what service will be able to resume and what will still be canceled.They will have an updated list on amtrak.com after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday letting the public know what is still canceled.The Carbondale Amtrak station was pretty quiet Wednesday afternoon.Only one person was waiting for a train.There is at least one train still making routes from Carbondale.