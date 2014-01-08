Woman dies after smoking-related fire

A woman has died after a fire in Dexter, Missouri.



According to Fire Chief Don Seymour, 78-year-old Rita Vanmatre was smoking a cigarette inside her home on Kitchen Street, and it caught her clothes on fire.



Seymour says the woman died of smoke inhalation.



Dexter Fire Department was called to the scene at 9:16 a.m. on Wednesday after an alert bracelet she was wearing alerted them.



There was minor damage to the floor from the fire.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.



