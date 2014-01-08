RLC taxidermy class rescheduled

Rend Lake College's Taxidermy class is rescheduled for a later start in the spring semester.

The class will begin on Thursday, January 23 and will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Feb. 18.

The class is now longer for extended learning opportunities with eight meeting sessions. Attendees will learn the art of preserving, mounting and displaying animal skins while getting hands-on experience with birds, deer and other small animals.

Class participants should bring a species to mount and a scalpel or sharp knife to the first session where additional supplies will be discussed. The class will meet in the Advanced Technology Center, room 151.

To register, contact the RLC Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1267, or visit online at www.rlc.edu/com-ed. The cost of the class is $119, plus supplies.

