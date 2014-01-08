Home damaged in fire south of Pinckneyville

Crews were called out to a house fire just south of Pinckneyville at 8:17 p.m. on Monday, according to Pinckneyville Fire Chief Jim Gielow.

He said the home on Red Fox Road was fully involved when crews arrived on scene. It is believed to have started as a flue fire in the chimney and then spread to the attic.

A man and wife were living in the home and found the fire in the attic. Gielow said they tried to extinguish the fire themselves, but were not able to. They did get out of the home safely.

Gielow said the road conditions were icy and the bitter cold temperatures froze up trucks, making it difficult to fight the fire. It took out most of the house, but left some walls standing.

The cause is believed to be a crack in the chimney in which fire got through.

Cutler and Willisville Fire Departments helped with fighting the fire.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.