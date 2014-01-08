Murphysboro home destroyed in fire

Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve Swafford says a fire happened at a home on 312 North Cleveland Street late Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from the home and tried to knock on the door to alert the woman and her small child inside the structure.

The neighbor was unsuccessful in notifying the two and called 911.

Fire fighters arrived on scene and say the child was found hiding, and the mother asleep. Both were rescued.

The home is considered a total loss. Swafford says it may have been caused by the method used to thaw the water line.



Murphysboro Pomona Summerset and Carbondale crews responded to the fire. It took 1 1/2 hours to put the fire out that started in teh back of the home.



Weather did not cause any delays in putting it out.

The cause is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office. Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.