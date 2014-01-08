85-year-old KY man believed to be dead from hypothermia

Based on the initial investigation and preliminary autopsy results from Wednesday morning, authorities say the cause of death for an 85-year-old man is consistent with hypothermia due to exposure to the extreme cold.



Investigators say they believe Owen D. Tucker went out his front door the night before, when wind chill factors were -20 degrees, and accidentally locked himself outside. The time of death was determined to be around 11 p.m. on Jan. 6.



Sgt. Darrin Frommeyer with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said he does not believe the death involves any foul play.



A family member found Tucker's body on the front porch of his home on Husband Road. McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the home around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

