85-year-old KY man believed to be dead from hypothermia - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

85-year-old KY man believed to be dead from hypothermia

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Based on the initial investigation and preliminary autopsy results from Wednesday morning, authorities say the cause of death for an 85-year-old man is consistent with hypothermia due to exposure to the extreme cold.

Investigators say they believe Owen D. Tucker went out his front door the night before, when wind chill factors were -20 degrees, and accidentally locked himself outside. The time of death was determined to be around 11 p.m. on Jan. 6.

 Sgt. Darrin Frommeyer with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said he does not believe the death involves any foul play.

A family member found Tucker's body on the front porch of his home on Husband Road. McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the home around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly