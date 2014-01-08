Store employees accused of selling alcohol to minors

State police say several southern Illinois business employees are accused of selling alcohol to minors.A total of 23 stores were investigated including those in Benton, West Frankfort, Sesser, Whittington, Christopher , Ziegler and Royal ton.Zachary Thacker of Lake Convience Store in Whittington, Ginger Martin of Sesser Sun Mart in Sesser and Loghan Mayti of Sportland Liquors in Christopher were all cited by police for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor.All three were released on a notice to appear in court.The Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety funded the project.