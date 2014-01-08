Salvation Army still $100,000 under goal

The local Salvation Army needs your help to keep families warm and fed this Winter, and comfortable year round.According to Captain Ronnie Amick, the organization is still $100,000 short of their goal of $384,000. The kettle campaign is currently at 73%."We still have until the end of the month to meet that goal," said Amick. "The money goes to support food programs and to keep families warm in the Winter and comfortable in the Summer. We hate to not be able to provide for someone, it breaks our hearts. We also support women's and addictions programs and all kinds of other services."You can take donations to the Salvation Army office in Cape Girardeau or mail them to:The Salvation Army701 Good Hope St.Cape Girardeau, MO 63702Phone: 573.335.7000You can also donate online at: