Fire destroys home in Benton, KY

A fire destroyed a home in Benton, Kentucky early Wednesday morning.It happened around 1 a.m. at 802 Birch Street.The woman who lived there was not home at the time.Benton Fire Chief Harry Green says he believes the cause of the fire is electrical, but they have not official cause.Chief Green says they did not have any major cold weather issues as they fought the fire. He says it was about 20 degrees and compared to the temps they’ve been dealing with, it was a lot easier to fight the fire.Greens says water was freezing on the ground is always a hazard but didn’t cause major problems for firefighters.The home is considered a total loss.