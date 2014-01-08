Fire destroys home in Benton, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire destroys home in Benton, KY

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
BENTON, KY (KFVS) - A fire destroyed a home in Benton, Kentucky early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at 802 Birch Street.

The woman who lived there was not home at the time.

Benton Fire Chief Harry Green says he believes the cause of the fire is electrical, but they have not official cause.

Chief Green says they did not have any major cold weather issues as they fought the fire.  He says it was about 20 degrees and compared to the temps they’ve been dealing with, it was a lot easier to fight the fire.

Greens says water was freezing on the ground is always a hazard but didn’t cause major problems for firefighters.

The home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly