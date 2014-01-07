Roofing noises, pops likely in low temps - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Roofing noises, pops likely in low temps

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Have you heard a loud pop coming from your roof recently?

Roof experts say it is a direct result of the cold temperatures we've had recently. The wood in the roof contracts when it gets this cold.

Lloyd Stoner of Pyramid Roofing in Sikeston said a number of people have asked him about this exact issue. Stoner said it's not likely to cause major structural damage, but it is worth keeping an eye on.
    
This is usually a slow time for the roofing industry, but it's been the exact opposite for his company. In fact, their phone was still ringing when we was there after hours.

"It's happened in my home," Stoner said. "It sounded like a shotgun going off. It happened again when I got to work. The buildings here were doing the same thing. It's a result of all the extreme temperatures we have going on right now."

Another thing Stoner said they have received a lot of calls on is ice damning. He said you can prevent this by installing ice guards or putting heated tape in your gutters.

