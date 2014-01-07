Paducah City Commission approves ordinance for floodwall repair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah City Commission approves ordinance for floodwall repair

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah mayor and Commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday, January 7 at the City Commission meeting for a Cooperation Agreement between the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The agreement is for rehabilitation assistance for damages sustained to the floodwall levee during the 2011 flood.

In May 2011, the Ohio River reached a level of 55 feet at Paducah. The city contacted USACE in June 2011 documenting damages and requesting assistance. USACE inspected the damage in March 2012 and approved the rehabilitation work last month.

According to the City Commission, the repairs include fixing about 300 feet of riverbank slope failure, fixing the loss of vegetation at three locations totaling 3.6 acres and fixing rutting along the crown and toe of the floodwall.

USACE will cover the cost of the repairs, which are estimated by USACE at $1.66 million. The City of Paducah will provide the soil fill material at an estimated cost of $10,000 to $15,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly