Frigid temperatures cause a pipe to burst at Tri-C Elementary

Carterville Fire responded to an alarm at Tri-C Elementary in Carterville Monday night.

When crews arrived, they didn't find a fire, they found a burst pipe and a huge mess.

The pipe was located in the ceiling of the northwest corner of the school, which is the corner that takes the brunt of most wind and weather. Superintendent, Bob Prusator, took us inside to show us the mess.

Prusator said the pipe was part of the sprinkler system. Monday night, when temperatures bottomed out, the pipe burst and sprayed an entire classroom with water. Janitors stayed through the night to clean up the mess. Prusator said aside from a few ruined assignments, this shouldn't cause an issue for kids when they come back to school.

"We really expect by the time kids come back to school- our classrooms will be ready," Prusator explained. "The room where the break occurred, we'll be relocating that classroom for a while, but otherwise we expect to be ready to go when the kids come back to school."

A couple other classrooms were affected; janitors have giant fans blowing down the hallway and in classrooms to dry those out too.

Prusator said luckily, the worst of the damage was isolated to the one classroom.

