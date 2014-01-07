Josey leaving Mizzou, declares for NFL draft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Josey leaving Mizzou, declares for NFL draft

 A Mizzou stand out football player is leaving school early.

Junior Tailback Henry Josey is deciding to bypass his senior year of eligibility to turn pro.

Josey is fresh off being named offensive player of the game in Mizzou's 41-31 Cotton Bowl win over Oklahoma State in which he ran for three touchdowns and including the game winner.

He ended his junior season with 1,166 yards rushing and ranked second in the Southeastern Conference with 17 touchdowns.

