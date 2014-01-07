Cape Girardeau, Cleveland hospitals announce affiliation

Saint Francis is Missouri’s only hospital with this affiliation. Joseph Cacchione, MD, (right) speaks at the press conference on Jan. 7. Steven C. Bjelich (left) and Alex Ogburn look on. (left) (Source: Saint Francis Medical Center)

Steven C. Bjelich, FACHE-D, (right) Saint Francis President and Chief Executive Officer (right) announces the affiliation at the press conference at Saint Francis on January 7. (Source: Saint Francis Medical Center)

Saint Francis Medical Center announced Tuesday that it is affiliating with Cleveland Clinic's Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart and Vascular Institute.

With this affiliation, Saint Francis' Heart Hospital will have access to practices that have helped Cleveland Clinic's heart program achieve U.S. News and World Report's No. 1 ranking for 19 consecutive years.

"With this affiliation, Saint Francis' already exceptional cardiac care is taken to the next level," said Steven C. Bjelich, FACHE-D, President and Chief Executive Officer at Saint Francis. "With our selection as Missouri's only hospital with this affiliation, we have the opportunity to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic – strengthening all elements of cardiovascular medicine and cardiovascular surgery at Saint Francis."

Cleveland Clinic will work closely with Saint Francis physicians, collaborating on dealing with complex medical situations and using the newest technologies and innovations. It will also share research, processes and protocols related to all cardiac sub-specialties.

"We are excited about this new relationship with Saint Francis," said Bruce Lytle, MD, chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Miller Family Heart and Vascular Institute. "Saint Francis has a fine cardiac program, and we are delighted that its team of talented caregivers is joining us in an exclusive local affiliation."

To learn more about Saint Francis' affiliation with Cleveland Clinic or to schedule an appointment with one of the cardiac specialists, you can call 573-331-3996.

