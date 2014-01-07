2 arrested after meth investigation in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after meth investigation in McCracken Co.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Patricia Branham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Patricia Branham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Robert Buck (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Robert Buck (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A McCracken County couple was arrested after a methamphetamine investigation.

Robert Buck, 47, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patricia Branham, 46, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a tip January 5 from a concerned citizen. The tipster said that residents of a trailer in the Beltline trailer park were making meth. The tip was passed along to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Drug Division.

On Jan. 6, detectives looked into the tip. During the investigation, they identified the residents at the trailer park as Robert Buck and Patricia Branham.

During a search of the home, detectives found numerous items used to make meth, as well as multiple items of meth paraphernalia. They say it was determined that Buck had been buying Sudafed to cook meth, and had been making meth himself.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly