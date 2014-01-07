2 arrested after meth investigation in McCracken Co.

A McCracken County couple was arrested after a methamphetamine investigation.

Robert Buck, 47, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patricia Branham, 46, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.



According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a tip January 5 from a concerned citizen. The tipster said that residents of a trailer in the Beltline trailer park were making meth. The tip was passed along to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Drug Division.

On Jan. 6, detectives looked into the tip. During the investigation, they identified the residents at the trailer park as Robert Buck and Patricia Branham.

During a search of the home, detectives found numerous items used to make meth, as well as multiple items of meth paraphernalia. They say it was determined that Buck had been buying Sudafed to cook meth, and had been making meth himself.

