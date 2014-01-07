Autopsy results released in connection to Christopher woman's death

Autopsy results released in connection to Christopher woman's de - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - An autopsy shows the preliminary cause of death for a Christopher woman who was found in a Franklin County reservoir last weekend.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Amanda Louise Harvill of Christopher.

According to the coroner's office, preliminary autopsy results on Harvill show she died due to pulmonary edema and congestion due to a recent drowning in cold water.

Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler says the final cause of death will not be determined until the investigation and toxicology are completed.

Funeral arrangements for Harvill are with the Gilbert Funeral Home of Christopher.

