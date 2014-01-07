Residents OK'd to drink the water in Advance - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Residents OK'd to drink the water in Advance

ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) -

According to Shelby Herrington with the city of Advance, the no drink order has been lifted.

The city does recommend the residents empty their ice makers and let the water run for a few minutes to flush the lines before they start re-hydrating.

On Tuesday, residents were asked to not drink the water because it had too much chlorine in it from a mechanical issue.

The school in Advance bought 2,000 bottles of water for students on Wednesday because they couldn't drink the water. The superintendent said school was still in session.

