Mayfield man charged with trying to contact minor for sex over Facebook

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that a Mayfield man was arrested for trying to procure a minor for sexual contact over Facebook.

Mason Dodson, 25, was charged with prohibited use of an electric computer system to procure sexual offense, a class D felony.



On Monday, the sheriff's office received information from the sister of a 14-year-old Mayfield girl. The sister was concerned for the safety of her younger sibling, as well as a friend of her sibling, due to messages that had been sent by Dodson.

According to Redmon, the reporting party and the juveniles gave deputies enough information to investigate the case. Deputies were able to get Facebook messages between the 14-year-old and Dodson from November and December of 2013.

Deputies say the messages included conversations about the girl saying she was 14 years old, and also a message from Dodson to the girl asking her if she would participate in sexual contact with him after he knew she was 14 years old.

Dodson was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, January 7 and taken to the Graves County Jail.

