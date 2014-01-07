Several factors determine class cancellations

Want to know what goes into making the decision to cancel school? Well, we talked with Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Jim Welker, and he said there are several factors.

Welker said Tuesday's cancellation was a combination of cold weather and icy roads. Not only did they drive around the city to find several side streets with ice on them, but the cold temperatures caused buses to have trouble starting.

Also, with the temps so low, Welker said they think about the students that walk to school along with ones that wait at bus stops. Welker explained that the bitter cold is unsafe for students to bear these temps and safety is the number one priority.

With numerous school cancellations, Missouri statute states that students have to be in school for 174 days or 1,044 hours. A school year must also include six make-up days for possible loss of attendance due to inclement weather.

Thus far, Cape Girardeau public schools have to make up three school days. Two of these days are scheduled to be made up during spring break, while the other day is tacked on at the end of the school year.

