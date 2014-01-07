Increase in electric due to cold

This burst of cold weather has many people trying to warm up.

With using more heat in your home, more electricity is required. Jackson Electric employees tell us there has been an increase in the use of electric these past couple days.

Normally, they are running at 25 Megawatts. Right now, they are running at 30 Megawatts.

Jackson Electric said that the more wattage being used, the more load being carried on transformers and engines. This not only raises the electric bill, but also raises the possibility of overloading a transformer.

Jackson has had only one outage during this cold snap, in which five people were out of power for 40 minutes due to a transformer failure. Although rare, transformers could overload and malfunction as well. We saw a case of this last night in Charleston, Mo.

According to Charleston Chief of Police Robert Hearnes, a house at Commercial and Elm Street caught fire Monday night in the attic after a transformer blew and sent a large burst of electric current through a line and into the home. This electric current then set some insulation on fire in the attic.

Fire fighters were able to get inside and put out the fire. Nobody was hurt by the house fire.

