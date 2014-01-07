18 year old killed in crash in White County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

18 year old killed in crash in White County

Christy Hendricks
WHITE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Carmi man was killed in a crash in White County early Tuesday morning and another young man faces a DUI charge.

Illinois State Police say Gregory W. Dillman, 18, of Carmi was killed in the crash.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on White County Road 2550N about a half mile west of White County Road 750E.

Cameron D. Gunter, 20, of Carmi was driving a 2003 GMC pickup truck westbound on White County Road 2550N when he lost control of the truck. It left the road and overturned on its side in the ditch.

Dillman was partially ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the White County coroner.

Three other teens were passengers in the truck.

No one was wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP.

Gunter was taken to Fairfield Memorial Hospital, then taken to the White County Jail.

Gunter was charged with DUI, driving while license suspended, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, gift/delivery of alcoholic liquor to persons under age 21, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Additional charges are pending.

