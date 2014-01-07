Carbondale police investigate house burglary

Police are investigating after a home was broken into in Carbondale.Officers were called to the home in the 300 block of South Forest Street for a residential burglary.According to police, the suspect entered the locked home sometime between 12 p.m. December 15 and 6:30 p.m. on January 3.The investigation into the incident is continuing.Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).