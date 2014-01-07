Western Ky. woman accused of altering prescription - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Western Ky. woman accused of altering prescription

Michelle Dismore (Source: McCracken Co. Jail) Michelle Dismore (Source: McCracken Co. Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah police say a western Kentucky woman is facing charges in connection to altering a prescription.

Michelle Dismore, 35, of Mayfield, was charged with four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by forgery or fraud.

A western Ky. pharmacy contacted police investigators when they say Dismore tried to fill a prescription that had been altered. Police say the prescription originally had been written for 12 Loritab tablets, and had been altered to read 22.

Investigators found three other prescriptions that they say Dismore had altered. Investigators presented their case to the Grand Jury, which returned indictments against Dismore.

She was taken into custody Friday afternoon and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.


       
