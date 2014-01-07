Fire destroys log cabin in Alexander County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire destroys log cabin in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A log cabin was destroyed in a fire Monday night near Olive Branch.

Crews from Horseshoe Lake, Tamms, and McClure were called to the scene around 11 p.m.

By the time crews were able to reach the scene, the fire was so advanced that they were unable to save the cabin before it burned to the ground.

Horseshoe Lake Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Smith says there were no injuries.

The bitter cold temperatures presented a challenge but there were no major equipment problems.

There is currently no word on a cause for the fire.

Smith says the state fire marshal is investigating the incident.

Stay with Heartland News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

