Truck drivers take caution on slippery roads

Many of them pulled off at a truck stop in Marion.

Some say driving in these conditions, especially at night, is extremely dangerous and they're not taking any chances.

Even the most experienced drivers say they'll be taking it slow the next few days.

The few that we talked to drove south along Interstate 55 earlier Monday and counted more than 30 vehicles in ditches.

The ice and snow mix doubles their time to make a delivery, and they want other drivers out there to be just as cautious.

"This is crazy. The weather has everything grid locked. It has slowed everything down and if we don't get a break in it soon it is going to be pretty bad," said Michael Walters who has more than 15 years of driving experience.

"A lot of people like to pass you and cut right in from of you," said Kent Debashor, with more than 20 years of driving experience. "I would like to see that stopped and to just stay away from me. A big rig is very dangerous."

Both drivers have over 40 years experience combined and say in cold weather like this, anything that can go wrong, will.

