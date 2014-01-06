Weather halts New Year Resolutions for some

While many of us chose to spend this snow day inside, a few gym gurus told us it's what gets them motivated.

A gym owner in Marion said the Monday after new years is their busiest day of the year, but the weather put a damper on those coming in and signing up to jump start their new year resolution.

While many of us chose to spend this snow day inside, a few gym gurus told us it's what gets them motivated to scrape off that ice from their cars and venture out in this negative degree weather.

"I just come here straight after work. Once I get in the habit, you know, it is hard to break that and when you do break it you feel bad," said Ken Harris of Marion.

"Just to say consistent and give myself something to do, something productive, comparatively healthy than sitting on the couch doing who knows what," said Rob Cruise of Marion.

Both men are body builders and one even competes in arm wrestling competitions.

