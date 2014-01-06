'The Battle for Braggin' Rights' rescheduled for Jan. 15

Due to the inclement weather, schools have elected to postpone "The Battle for Braggin' Rights" games.

The games will now be played on Wednesday, January 15 instead of Tuesday, Jan. 7. The games will start at the same time as originally scheduled with Oran and Bernie tipping off at 6 p.m., followed by Charleston and Sikeston at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say all tickets bought for the Charleston vs. Sikeston game on Jan. 7 will be honored at the rescheduled event on Jan. 15. No action is required if you plan to attend the event.

Refunds are available for those who have bought tickets previously and cannot make it due to the event being rescheduled. All requests for refunds must be made at the box office or by calling 573-651-5000. Requests for refunds must be made by Friday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. You can buy them in advance by clicking here, by phone at 573-651-5000 or in person at the Show Me Center box office. They cost $25 courtside (limited availability), $12 reserved seats at midcourt in sections 106-109 and 121-124. General admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students.



