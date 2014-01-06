Extreme cold slows progress for MoDOT crews

While Missouri Department of Transportation crews have been working around the clock across the Southeast District, they say making progress in the extremely cold temperatures continues to be a challenge.

"Today, we focused our attention on our major routes and slowly made progress," said MoDOT Southeast District Maintenance Engineer Jeff Johnson. "But I do not want to present an overly optimistic view of our roads."

According to Johnson, many of the major routes in the Southeast District are currently considered partly covered, with some areas considered covered.

"The Southeast District's minor routes are currently covered, and I do not anticipate a significant change overnight," Johnson said.

He explained the bitterly cold temperatures have greatly reduced the effectiveness of the salt and other snow-melting materials. At 30 degrees, one pound of salt will melt approximately 46 pounds of ice, but that same pound of salt will melt less than four pounds of ice when it's zero degrees.

"We will start to see more progress throughout Tuesday, once the temperatures begin to rise," Johnson said. "I want to encourage Missourians to use extreme caution if considering heading out for their Tuesday morning commute."

