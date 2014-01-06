SEMO women's basketball game at Murray State postponed

Due to a power outage on the Murray State University campus, the Southeast Missouri women's basketball game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed for Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

The next Redhawks game will be Saturday, Jan. 11 at a home doubleheader with Tennessee State.

The women's game is set to tip at 3 p.m.

