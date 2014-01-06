Save your car from the cold

Hale's Automotive Service Manager, John Abney, said there are a couple of reasons why your battery may be compromised in these conditions.

If you had trouble starting your car this morning you're not the only one.

These subzero temperatures can effect several parts of your vehicle.

Hale's Automotive Service Manager, John Abney, said there are a couple of reasons why your battery may be compromised in these conditions. The least problematic is the battery might not be holding enough water. It could also be that the cell in your battery is dead. Abney said what tends to give people a false sense of comfort is the misconception of maintenance free batteries.

"Even though they advertise them as maintenance free batteries- you still have to check your water and put distilled water in the batteries if they're low," Abney said. "And most people, when you hear the words, 'maintenance free,' that's the last time they hear the battery until weather like today. Then their battery won't start their car."

Abney said whether your battery is or is not maintenance free, you should have it checked every time you have your tires rotated.

Something else to think about: when you are out in these conditions, be sure to know your car. Manufacturers tend to store the battery in a location other than engine compartment, like under passenger seat or even under the backseat.

Having a general knowledge of your car can help save you time when it counts.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.