Ameren MO crews restore power to 11,300 customers

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Ameren Missouri said their repair crews continue working to restore power to customers affected by the winter storm that rolled across the region.

So far, crews have restored power to more than 11,300 customers. They say more than 1,100 customers remain without power. They are expected to have their power turned back on by tonight, though the potential for more outages due to the severe weather remains.

The subfreezing cold, high winds and hazardous road conditions have posed a challenge to Ameren Missouri linemen and support personnel working to repair the various outages.

"We prepare all year for all types of weather so we're better equipped to handle these challenges," said Michael Moehn, senior vice president, Customer Operations for Ameren Missouri. "We also want to remind our customers to practice safety while staying warm during this arctic cold snap, keep an eye on family and friends who may be in need and to contact us in case of an outage."

Ameren Missouri's Emergency Operations Center remains open to help coordinate storm response in an efficient and timely manner.

