2014 Cardinals Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2014 Caravan schedule.

The schedule includes:

Caravan 1

Players - Shelby Miller, Joe Kelly, Kolten Wong
Cardinals Alumni - Danny Cox, Tom Lawless
Emcee - Mike Claiborne

  • Friday, Jan. 17 - Springfield, Mo. at Hammons Field at 12:15 p.m. Call 417-863-0395 for info.
  • Friday, Jan. 17 - Springfield, Mo. at Hammons Arena (Bass Pro Tournament of Champions) at 7:30 p.m. Call 417-863-0395 for info. (This evening program is autographs only, requires ticket to Bass Pro Tournament of Champions event)
  • Saturday, Jan. 18 - Joplin, Mo. at Taylor Performing Arts Center (MSSU) at noon. Call 417-625-9777 for info.
  • Saturday, Jan. 18 - Rolla, Mo. at Rolla High School gym at 6 p.m. Call 573-364-2525 for info.

Caravan 2

Players - Matt Adams, Shane Robinson, Eric Fornataro, Zach Petrick
Cardinals Alumni - John Mabry, Cal Eldred
Emcee - Tom Ackerman

  • Friday, Jan. 17 - Champaign, Ill. at I Hotel and Conference Center at noon. Call 217-819-5656 for info.
  • Friday, Jan. 17 - Decatur, Ill. at Decatur Hotel and Conference Center at 6 p.m. Call 217-422-8800 for info.
  • Saturday, Jan. 18 - Hannibal, Mo. at Quality Inn & Suites at noon. Call 573-221-3450 for info.
  • Saturday, Jan. 18 - Quincy, Ill. at Oakley Lindsay Center at 6 p.m. Call 217-228-6600 for info.

Caravan 3

Players - Michael Wacha, Tyler Lyons, Jermaine Curtis, Stephen Piscotty
Cardinals Alumni - Alan Benes, John Costello
Emcee - John Rooney

  • Friday, Jan. 17 - Mexico, Mo. at Missouri Military Academy Gymtorium at noon. Call 573-581-5500 for info.
  • Friday, Jan. 17 - Jefferson City, Mo. at Missouri Farm Bureau Center at 6 p.m. Call 573-455-1099 for info.
  • Saturday, Jan. 18 - Columbia, Mo. at Missouri vs. Alabama, Mizzou Arena at 11:30 a.m. Call 1-800-228-7297 for info. (Autographs only, requires ticket to Mizzou/Alabama game at 1 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Jan. 18 - Moberly, Mo. at Moberly Municipal Auditorium at 6 p.m. Call 660-263-1600 for info.

Caravan 4

Players - Seth Maness, Keith Butler, Randal Grichuk
Cardinals Alumni - Al Hrabosky, Andy Benes, Kerry Robinson
Emcee - Rick Horton

  • Sunday, Jan. 19 - Dyersburg, Tenn. at Dyer County High School at 12:30 p.m. Call 731-627-2229 for info.
  • Sunday, Jan. 19 - Memphis, Tenn. at Autozone Park at 6:30 p.m. Call 901-721-6000 for info.
  • Monday, Jan. 20 - Jonesboro, Mo. at The Mall at Turtle Creek at noon. Call 870-934-5000
  • Monday, Jan. 20 - Cape Girardeau, Mo. at Osage Centre at 6 p.m. Call 573-339-6342 for info.

Caravan 5

Players - Kevin Siegrest, Oscar Taveras, Greg Garcia
Cardinals Alumni - Ryan Franklin, Jason Simontacchi
Emcee - Dan McLaughlin

  • Sunday, Jan. 19 - Mattoon, Ill. at Lake Land College-Fieldhouse at noon. Call 217-234-5333 for info.
  • Sunday, Jan. 19 - Peoria, Ill. at Embassy Suites Hotel at 6 p.m. Call 309-637-3700 for info.
  • Monday, Jan. 20 - Springfield, Ill. at Prairie Capital Convention Center at 5 p.m. Call 217-788-8800.

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

