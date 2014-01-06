Meeting for Cape Girardeau customer council set for Jan. 16

U.S. Postal Service officials and acting Cape Girardeau, Mo. Postmater JaNan O'Brien will host an initial meeting Thursday, January 16 at 5:30 p.m. to establish a Customer Advisory Council.



The meeting will be at the Cape Girardeau Public Library at 711 North Clark Street.



CACs provide a forum for residential and small business customers to express their ideas, concerns and suggestions to postal officials. Postal managers are active participants who answer questions; help clarify postal rules, regulations and procedures; discuss and resolve service problems, and inform council members of new and changing postal services and programs.

O'Brien will answer questions and provide applications for those interested in joining the CAC. Applications also are available at the Cape Girardeau Post Office, at 475 Kell Farm Dr.

