Meeting for Cape Girardeau customer council set for Jan. 16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Meeting for Cape Girardeau customer council set for Jan. 16

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

U.S. Postal Service officials and acting Cape Girardeau, Mo. Postmater JaNan O'Brien will host an initial meeting Thursday, January 16 at 5:30 p.m. to establish a Customer Advisory Council.

The meeting will be at the Cape Girardeau Public Library at 711 North Clark Street.

CACs provide a forum for residential and small business customers to express their ideas, concerns and suggestions to postal officials. Postal managers are active participants who answer questions; help clarify postal rules, regulations and procedures; discuss and resolve service problems, and inform council members of new and changing postal services and programs.

O'Brien will answer questions and provide applications for those interested in joining the CAC. Applications also are available at the Cape Girardeau Post Office, at 475 Kell Farm Dr.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly