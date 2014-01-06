Cold temperatures make firefighting difficult

As firefighters in Scott County tried to put out the flames at a house fire Sunday night, equipment was freezing. That made extinguishing the flames very difficult.

Cold temperatures are certainly causing more than inconveniences around the Heartland. They're also making it harder for firefighters to do their jobs.

Scott County Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Perrien said crews were only about to use one of the trucks on scene to put out the fire on Estate Drive because the water valves were freezing solid. That made it impossible to use that water to extinguish the flames.

Perrien said everyone inside that house was okay, but these cold temperatures really made their job difficult.

"The valves were freezing up," Chief Perrien said. "All of the grounds of the operation [were frozen]. It was like trying to fight fire on a skating rink. Regulators on our air packs were freezing."

Perrien said he's been a firefighter for 16 years and has never had freezing problems like these.

