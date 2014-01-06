Cold temperatures make firefighting difficult - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cold temperatures make firefighting difficult

As firefighters in Scott County tried to put out the flames at a house fire Sunday night, equipment was freezing. That made extinguishing the flames very difficult. As firefighters in Scott County tried to put out the flames at a house fire Sunday night, equipment was freezing. That made extinguishing the flames very difficult.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Cold temperatures are certainly causing more than inconveniences around the Heartland. They're also making it harder for firefighters to do their jobs.

As firefighters in Scott County tried to put out the flames at a house fire Sunday night, equipment was freezing. That made extinguishing the flames very difficult.

Scott County Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Perrien said crews were only about to use one of the trucks on scene to put out the fire on Estate Drive because the water valves were freezing solid. That made it impossible to use that water to extinguish the flames.

Perrien said everyone inside that house was okay, but these cold temperatures really made their job difficult.

"The valves were freezing up," Chief Perrien said. "All of the grounds of the operation [were frozen]. It was like trying to fight fire on a skating rink. Regulators on our air packs were freezing."

Perrien said he's been a firefighter for 16 years and has never had freezing problems like these.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly