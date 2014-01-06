ISP trooper hit on I-64

An Illinois State Police officer is recovering after his patrol car was hit during a traffic stop on Monday morning.

ISP says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. along Interstate 64 in Washington County.

The trooper was stopped along the interstate dealing with another driver when the driver of another vehicle hit the trooper’s car from behind.

The trooper and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to an area hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.