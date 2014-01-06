NB I-57 back open near Marion after bus fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NB I-57 back open near Marion after bus fire

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
MARION, IL (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 57 is back open after a charter bus caught fire Monday.

It happened near exit 54 near Marion. Traffic is backed up for miles.

Dozens of people on board were able to get off the bus and retrieve some luggage.

A Marion firefighter says no one was injured.

No word on exactly what caused the fire, but the fire did start in the back of the bus.

The bus had 40 people on board.

The bus was traveling from Dallas to Chicago.

One of the fire trucks did experience equipment failure in cold temperatures.

