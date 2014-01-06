Paducah couple facing drug charges after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah couple facing drug charges after traffic stop

Joseph Malear (Source: McCracken County Jail) Joseph Malear (Source: McCracken County Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police say a traffic stop Saturday night led to drug charges for a Paducah couple.

It happened about 11 p.m. Saturday on South 3rd Street.

Information and evidence gathered during the stop led investigators to the home of Joseph Malear and Eva Tanner in the 100 block of Clements Street.

There, detectives with the Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit say they found about $1000, digital scales, Lortab and Klonapin pills and $350 of marijuana.

The cash was found inside the home but the marijuana, scales and other drug paraphernalia were found in a cooler under the back porch of the home. Police say the cooler had the name "Malear" written on it.

Joseph Malear, 29, of Paducah was charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Eva Tanner22, of Paducah was cited on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and released.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the initial traffic stop was cited and released.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly