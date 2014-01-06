Paducah couple facing drug charges after traffic stop

Police say a traffic stop Saturday night led to drug charges for a Paducah couple.

It happened about 11 p.m. Saturday on South 3rd Street.

Information and evidence gathered during the stop led investigators to the home of Joseph Malear and Eva Tanner in the 100 block of Clements Street.

There, detectives with the Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit say they found about $1000, digital scales, Lortab and Klonapin pills and $350 of marijuana.

The cash was found inside the home but the marijuana, scales and other drug paraphernalia were found in a cooler under the back porch of the home. Police say the cooler had the name "Malear" written on it.

Joseph Malear, 29, of Paducah was charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Eva Tanner22, of Paducah was cited on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and released.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the initial traffic stop was cited and released.

