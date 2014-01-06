SIU team spends night in church after storm

TUSCOLA, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - Southern Illinois' men's basketball team is heading back to campus after spending the night on the floor of a central Illinois church.

The Salukis were on their way home to Carbondale after a 66-48 loss at Illinois State when their bus got stuck in snowdrifts on Interstate 57 Sunday evening.

Southern Illinois Sports Information Director Tom Weber told Heartland Sports emergency vehicles only were allowed on the road and the team would have to spend the night on the bus.

Weber said the bus had enough gas to keep the players warm overnight. He also said there were no reports of injuries associated with the incident.

A tow truck pulled the bus from the side the road hours later and the two dozen players and staff members spent the night sleeping in a Tuscola church.

Tom Weber says the players started traveling again around 6:30 a.m. after stocking up on food But heavy snow in central Illinois meant the bus was only traveling about 15 mph.

He says road conditions are "very, very bad."

