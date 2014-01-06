Woman accused of murder-for-hire plot of ex-boyfriend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman accused of murder-for-hire plot of ex-boyfriend

Cassandra Rayfield (Source: Reynolds County Sheriff's Office) Cassandra Rayfield (Source: Reynolds County Sheriff's Office)
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A woman in Reynolds County faces a charge of attempted murder after the sheriff says she tried to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Cassandra Rayfield is charged with attempted murder 1st degree. Her bond is set at $500,000 cash only.

In December 2013, the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office received information that Rayfield had contacted someone about finding a person to kill her ex-boyfriend.

An undercover deputy met with Rayfield on Jan. 3 where there was a discussion about paying for the murder of her ex-boyfriend. During the meeting, money, photographs of the intended victim and directions to the home were exchanged.

Rayfield said she wanted the ex-boyfriend killed because of an ongoing custody dispute, according to the Reynold ReynoldsSheriff's Office.

After Rayfield left the meeting area, she was arrested and taken to the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office where she was booked into the jail.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office and Ellington Police Department assisted in the investigation.

