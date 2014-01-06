Up to $30,000 reward offered in Portageville arson fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Up to $30,000 reward offered in Portageville arson fire

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Up to $30,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for an arson fire in Portageville.

A fire was intentionally set on New Year's Day at the Crop Production Services facility in Portageville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Crop Production Services is offering a $20,000 reward. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is offering up to a $5,000 reward. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sergeant William T. Cooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 225-1050, Investigator Danny Ware at the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 748-2516, or the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly