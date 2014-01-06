Up to $30,000 reward offered in Portageville arson fire

Up to $30,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for an arson fire in Portageville.A fire was intentionally set on New Year's Day at the Crop Production Services facility in Portageville.The Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.Crop Production Services is offering a $20,000 reward. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is offering up to a $5,000 reward. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.Anyone with information is urged to call Sergeant William T. Cooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 225-1050, Investigator Danny Ware at the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 748-2516, or the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON.