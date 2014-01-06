Apps, tech safety for frigid weather

Just as humans don't work as well in old weather, tech devices also struggle when the temps drop.



Some tips to remember to keep tech devices safe in cold weather:

Keep devices warm.

Do not leave out in the elements (parked cars, garages, etc.)

If phone freezes up, let it warm up before restarting.

Keep backup power source at all times (car charger, wall charger)

Phones will withstand colder temperatures if turned off, so shut it down if not in use.

Some great apps to download for weathering the cold temps:

KFVS Weather app--available on Android and Apple



Winter Wake Me Up--available on Android and Apple, sets alarms based on what weather is forecasted for specific area.



Road Trip Weather--Apple only, helps plans trips based on road conditions.



Winter Survival Kit--Apple only, stores emergency numbers and records how many miles left on tank of gas among other things.

Thermometer Widget--Android only, measures temps and wind chill.



