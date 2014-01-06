Downed powerline caused outages, closed interstate Monday mornin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Downed powerline caused outages, closed interstate Monday morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A downed major powerline caused power outages and lane closures on Interstate 55 near Diversion Channel Monday morning.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, the downed line was near mile marker 92.

Early Monday morning, the wire was being described as a hot, sparking wire.

The downed line was attributed to icy conditions.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Traffic was stopped on both north and south I-55 for a time while crews worked the scene.

At its peak, the outage impacted nearly 1,000 Ameren Missouri customers in the Cape Girardeau County area.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Also on KFVS12.comMore>>

  • Road conditions

    Road conditions

    View road condition information for each of the Heartland states.
    View road condition information for each of the Heartland states.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly