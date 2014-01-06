Downed powerline caused outages, closed interstate Monday morning

A downed major powerline caused power outages and lane closures on Interstate 55 near Diversion Channel Monday morning.



According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, the downed line was near mile marker 92.

Early Monday morning, the wire was being described as a hot, sparking wire.

The downed line was attributed to icy conditions.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Traffic was stopped on both north and south I-55 for a time while crews worked the scene.

At its peak, the outage impacted nearly 1,000 Ameren Missouri customers in the Cape Girardeau County area.

