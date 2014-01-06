Marion house fire under investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion house fire under investigation

MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Sunday night house fire in Marion is under investigation.

According to the Marion Fire Department, crews battled the fire around 9 p.m. on S Liberty Street.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the harsh wind made fighting the fire much harder.

No one was reported injured and no one was home when the fire broke out.

Crews will be back on the scene Monday to investigate.

The cause of the fire in unknown.

