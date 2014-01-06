Cat alerts family of fire in Scott County home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cat alerts family of fire in Scott County home

Source: Scott County Rural Fire Department Source: Scott County Rural Fire Department
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A fire destroyed a home in Scott County Sunday night after a candle was knocked over and a cat alerted the family inside.

According to Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien, the fire broke out on Estate Drive two miles south of Blodgett.

The owner of the home, Mark Lewis, told Heartland News that the cat alerted the family that there was a fire.

Lewis believes a candle did get knocked over in a room of the home and the cat came out of the room, frightened, and the family knew there was something wrong.

All family members and cats in the home were able to get out safely with no injuries.

Perrien said very cold temperatures made it hard for firefighters to operate equipment.

Fire trucks were frozen and crews had to break ice off the equipment.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly