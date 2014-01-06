Cat alerts family of fire in Scott County home

A fire destroyed a home in Scott County Sunday night after a candle was knocked over and a cat alerted the family inside.

According to Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien, the fire broke out on Estate Drive two miles south of Blodgett.

The owner of the home, Mark Lewis, told Heartland News that the cat alerted the family that there was a fire.

Lewis believes a candle did get knocked over in a room of the home and the cat came out of the room, frightened, and the family knew there was something wrong.

All family members and cats in the home were able to get out safely with no injuries.



Perrien said very cold temperatures made it hard for firefighters to operate equipment.



Fire trucks were frozen and crews had to break ice off the equipment.

