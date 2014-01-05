Scheduled power outage for part of Franklin County

Ameren will perform a scheduled outage in the Whittington and Ewing area starting around 10 p.m. Sunday until midnight.

Ameren hopes to have the line back up and power restored before midnight. Residents are asked to be patient as this repair is needed to protect the power grid.

Conserve heat in your home by covering doors and windows.

24 Hour Warming Centers:

West City Community Building - Browning Street, West City

Sesser City Hall - Franklin Street, Sesser

West Frankfort Public Safety Complex - E. Nolen Street, W. Frankfort.

