Interstate 57 back open after semi fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Interstate 57 back open after semi fire

(Source: Mike Turner/cNews) (Source: Mike Turner/cNews)
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Interstate 57 in Alexander County is back open Monday morning after a semi truck fire Sunday night.

Mike Usher with the Illinois State Police says Adel Atwa, 60, of Snellville, Ga. was driving a semi truck south on Interstate 57 near mile marker 1 when he hit the left side of the bridge around 7 p.m.

The truck was hanging over the edge of the bridge and burst into flames. It was engulfed when crews arrived.

Atwa was thrown from the truck and rescue crews found him 100 feet away on a creek bed under the bridge.

Atwa was taken to the hospital with what is described as incapacitating injuries.

I-57 was shut down for five hours Sunday night as crews cleaned up the wreckage.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly