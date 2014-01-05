Interstate 57 back open after semi fire

Interstate 57 in Alexander County is back open Monday morning after a semi truck fire Sunday night.

Mike Usher with the Illinois State Police says Adel Atwa, 60, of Snellville, Ga. was driving a semi truck south on Interstate 57 near mile marker 1 when he hit the left side of the bridge around 7 p.m.



The truck was hanging over the edge of the bridge and burst into flames. It was engulfed when crews arrived.

Atwa was thrown from the truck and rescue crews found him 100 feet away on a creek bed under the bridge.

Atwa was taken to the hospital with what is described as incapacitating injuries.

I-57 was shut down for five hours Sunday night as crews cleaned up the wreckage.

